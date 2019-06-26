DIET Bandipora headless since 6 months

District Institute of Education and Trainings in Bandipora has been without a principal since six months, affecting delivery of education and planning in the north Kashmir district.

Official sources said that the DIET is headless since last December when its last principal was promoted to joint director’s post.

“Though a principal was posted for DIET in January from Jammu, he refused to join and since then it is functioning without a principal,” an official said, declining to be named.

DIET Bandipora was established in 2007 with staff strength of 46 officers, 24 of them Gazetted rank.

DIET is a district level nodal agency for providing academic and resource support at the grassroots level for the success of various strategies and programs undertaken in the areas of elementary and adult education.

The special institutions were established with the special aim of improving primary education across the J&K state.

Official sources also said that five out of the seven Heads of the Department posts are vacant as the government has failed to fill up these vacancies without regard to ensuring smooth functioning of the district institute.

“Out of two HoDs one is also on deployment to director school education Kashmir which means there is only one HoD presently in the DIET out of the seven. Even though the government has been intimated many times but they have failed to fill up these vacancies,” an official said.

The official website of the Bandipora DIET was last updated in March 2018, speaking volumes about its current functioning, officials say.

Chief Education Officer for Bandipora, Javid Iqbal told Greater Kashmir that he has already intimated the higher authorities many times to fill up the vacancy of principal DIET.

“Still the government has not been able to fill up the vacant post which mars its smooth functioning,” Iqbal said.