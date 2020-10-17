DIG CKR holds meeting at DPO Budgam

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police CKR Amit Kumar today visited District Police Budgam and held a meeting with the officers at District Police Office (DPO) Budgam.

The meeting was attended by SSP Budgam Amod Ashok Nagpuri along with all SDPOs of District Budgam.

DIG CKR directed all the officers to complete investigation of pending cases on priority. He also laid emphasis on strengthening police public relationships and service oriented policing which will help police to gain the confidence and trust of the community members.

Infiltration along LoC has reduced substantially: Lt Gen B S Raju

Srinagar, Oct 17: Infiltration along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced substantially, said 15 Corps General Officer Commanding Lieutenant General B.S. Raju, pointing that a lot of efforts, including use of drones, have been put in by ground troops to dominate the area.

He said that on Line of Control things are “quiet”. “We have been able to stop infiltration substantially. That’s a combination of a lot of efforts put in by ground troops to dominate the area,” said the officer adding that additional strength has been placed along the infiltration grid.

“We have given them additional surveillance, more technology. We are using drones to monitor the movement of people. Both big and small drones,” he said.

“We have made more deployments at the first grid and also put in low-cost surveillance equipment along the 407.31 kilometres fences,” Lt Gen B.S. Raju added.

This has resulted in more detection leading to foiling the infiltration attempts.