DIG CKR stresses on adopting people friendly attitude

Deputy Inspector General of Police Central Kashmir Range (CKR) Amit Kumar on Tuesday asked policemen to adopt people friendly attitude while discharging their duties.

DIG CKR Amit Kumar made these remarks during his visit to central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district where he held an interaction with the cops.

He said the people friendly attitude will help police in better understanding of the problems faced by people and the speedy disposal of their grievances. DIG held review meeting with the Police officers of District Ganderbal regarding security, Law & order scenario.

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal gave a detailed presentation about various aspects of Policing including level of preparedness for conducting Panchayat bi-election-2020. Other aspects like status of crime, youth engagement plans, public oriented plans were also discussed.