DIG NKR Baramulla visits Sopore; Reviews security scenario

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, North Kashmir Range, Baramulla Sujit Kumar Singh today visited Police District Sopore and held an interaction meeting with the senior officers of PD Sopore at DPO Sopore and took stock of security scenario, counter militancy operations and preventive measures being undertaken to counter the Covid-19 Pandemic of this Police District.

In a statement police said, ‘an impressive but simple ceremony was organized to felicitate and to boost the morale of the officers/officials who have been awarded with Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry (JKPMG) for their bravery and gallant actions.’ DIG NKR Baramulla and SP Sopore Sudhanshu Verma presented the medals to the awardees for their outstanding contribution in counter militancy operations.

“The officer also held a Darbar with the Jawans and heard their grievances patiently. While speaking on the occasion, the officer complimented the role of Sopore Police exhibited by them in the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic/ crises. With regard to grievances, he assured them that due care is being taken in this aspect too and all measures for overall welfare shall be taken,” it said