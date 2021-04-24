Kashmir, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 1:51 AM

DIG SK reviews security scenario

Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 1:51 AM
Representational Image [Source: Flickr/Ornsby]
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) South Kashmir (SK) Abdul Jabar reviewed the security scenario, anti-militancy operations and other crime works during his visit to Police District Awantipora.

A statement of J&K police issued here said that during his visit, Jabar held meeting with SSP Awantipora, SDPOs and SHOs of the Police district and discussed different security measures taken for the maintenance of overall peace in the Police District.

The DIG urged upon the officers to strengthen the general security grid of their respective areas to ensure peace.

He also urged upon them to speedily investigate the cases in professional manner for their logical conclusion.

Jabar appreciated the efforts of Police in Awantipora for combating coronavirus and maintaining law and order in the district.

Earlier, SSP Awantipora Muhammad Yousif gave a detailed presentation regarding the security scenario and briefed the DIG about current situation in the Police district including anti-militancy operations, maintenance of law and order and progress of investigation of the cases

