DIG SKR chairs security review meeting ahead of Amarnath yatra

In order to have proper co-ordination and synergy among forces being deployed for smooth conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Anantnag police organized security review meeting at Dak Banglow Anantnag, here in south Kashmir, a police spokesman said in a statement.

He said that the meeting was chaired by Deputy Inspector General- SKR- Atul Goel.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anantnag Altaf Ahmad Khan and other senior officers of Army, Police, CAPF attended the meeting.

The DIG emphasised upon all concerned officers to stay alert and maintain effective coordination among forces during Yatra.

The objective of the meeting was sensitization of security forces about ground realities and their preparedness in terms of law and order, rendering assistance to the general public during times of crisis and assistance to the pilgrims who are scheduled to arrive for the pilgrimage.

During the meeting, detailed presentations were made by Anantnag Police on the emerging security environment in the district.