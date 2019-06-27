DIG south Kashmir chairs security review meeting ahead of Amarnath yatra

DIG south Kashmir Atul Goel on Thursday chaired a meeting in Anantnag to review the security arrangements for the Amarnath yatra which is beginning July 1.

“In order to have proper co-ordination and synergy among forces being deployed for smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Anantnag police organized security review meeting at Dak Banglow Anantnag,” said a spokesman.

SSP Anantnag Altaf Ahmad Khan and other senior officers of Army, Police, CAPF were present in the meeting, he said.

The DIG emphasised upon all concerned officers to stay alert and maintain effective coordination among forces during Yatra. “The objective of the meeting was sensitization of security forces about ground realities and their preparedness in terms of law and order, rendering assistance to the general public during times of crisis and assistance to the pilgrims who are scheduled to arrive for Shri Amarnath Yatra,” he said.

During the meeting, detailed presentations were made by Anantnag Police on the emerging security environment in the district.