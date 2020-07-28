Kashmir, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 11:45 PM

Dilapidated condition of Gulabagh-Zakura road irks commuters



The dilapidated condition of Gulabagh-Zakura road is giving tough time to commuters.

Many commuters said the road is dotted with potholes which makes the journey back-breaking exercise. They said the road stretch from Gulabagh to Hazrabal is also in shambles, causing inconvenience to the commuters.









They said few years ago the road stretch was macadamized. However they said recently Jal Shakti department dug the road to lay supply lines which has been left unattended by R&B department.

President, Municipal Council Ganderbal, Altaf Lone said most of the road within municipal limits of Ganderbal were in shambles and left unattended by R&B department.

Altaf urged the administration to take up repair and macadamisation of the road within municipal areas of Ganderbal at priority.









“We have also taken up the issue with the Lt Governor GC Murmu and the district administration,” said Altaf.

Executive Engineer, R&B Syed Sajad said several roads within municipal limits in Ganderbal including Gulabagh Zakura road were under consideration for macadamisation.

