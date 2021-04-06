Dilapidated condition of road irks Shopian villagers

The residents of Babanar village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district are facing hardships due to the dilapidated condition of road that passes through the village.

According to the residents, nearly 1-km road stretch from Tuckroo to Shadimarg via Babnar is dotted with multiple potholes.

“It takes commuters 15 to 20 minutes to cover this stretch and during rains or snowfall, it becomes almost impossible to commute along the road as the muddy water accumulates in the potholes,” said Iftikhar Hussain, a local.

Sharik Ahmad, another resident said that the cab drivers were not interested to ply their vehicles on the road as it cause damage to their cabs.

“Even people travelling in private vehicles take detour to reach to the district headquarters,” he said.

Many residents said that while riding on the road, many a time motorcycle and scooter riders fall off their vehicles and hurt themselves.

According to the residents, last year the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department carried out patchwork of the road but it did not last long.

“Some potholes were fixed just before the onset of the winters but within a few months, the potholes developed again,” said Waseem Akhtar.

The residents have appealed the authorities to repair the road immediately.