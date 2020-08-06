Dilapidated condition of road irks Uri villagers

The dilapidated condition of road connecting Baba Gail village in Boniyar tehsil here is giving tough time to the commuters.

According to locals, construction work on five km road connecting Baba Gail with Limber was taken up under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in 2011.

“All these years they have been able to construct only three km of road. The work on the remaining stretch of the road was shelved in 2015 without any reason,” said Ghulam Rasool Dar, Sarpanch of the village. He said the entire stretch of the road was dotted with the potholes.

Bashir Ahmad, a local said condition of the road was so pathetic that commuters avoid plying vehicles on the stretch. “Many a time, owing to the bad condition of the road, passenger vehicles have broken down,” he said.

Ahmad said the portion of the road that was macadamized years ago was too narrow for tow vehicles to ply simultaneously. “There are no protection walls and drainage systems along the road,” he said.

The residents said they approached the authorities a number of times in the past seeking macadamisation of the road. “But till date the authorities have failed to restart the work on the road,” said Bashir Ahmad, another villager.

Assistant Executive Engineer PMGSY, Tariq Abdullah Saraf said the department of wildlife has raised objections to construction of the road.

“Despite requesting them for allowing restarting the work, they haven’t cleared the project citing it will pose threat to the wildlife environment,” he said.