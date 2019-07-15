Dilapidated roads in Tral give tough time to thousands of people

Numerous roads in south Kashmir’s Tral sub-division of Pulwama district are in dilapidated condition, causing immense problems to thousands of people.

Despite being the main links of different villages with main town, authorities have failed to undertake macadamization of these roads over past many years.

Lalpora to Nagpathri road project which was initiated by Pradhan Mantri Gram SadakYojana has turned into shambles. Another road from Panzoo to Shajen has also turned worst and is not fit for driving. The road towards local tourist place Panner dam is also dilapidated since many years. Other roads lying in shambles include Lurgam- Shaldraman road, Dhobiwan to Naher and Lariyar to Chursoo. As per official details these roads are falling under the supervision of PMGSY and R&B departments.

Importantly, vast areas with population in thousands depend on these roads as they have no other road to connect with sub-district headquarter.

The inhabitants of these villages are up in arms against government and local administration for failing to macadamize these vital roads.

Villagers said they are facing immense hardships owing to dilapidated condition of these roads which connects them with main town and rest of the valley.

“The patients, women and students are suffering badly due to this so called road as it remains filled with water at many places. During dry spell dust engulfs the whole village and during rains this road completely turns into a muddy drain. It becomes impossible for people to walk on it,” said a local, Mohammad Shameem of Lurgam.

Another elderly man Abdul Salam said that every day office goers, patients and students are the worst hit and they often reach their destinations late. “It takes us about half an hour to cross these four kilometres in a vehicle. Most of the transporters have stopped to drive on this road causing immense shortage of transport for this vast area,” he added.

Locals said the government’s tall claims of providing proper road connectivity to rural areas have proved a joke here as roads in the villages are in a bad shape and have developed large potholes.

“The road is in such bad condition that the transporters often refuse to ply their vehicles on this road, thereby adding to our miseries. We face immense hurdles to take sick or pregnant woman to hospital,” said a villager, Mohammad Irfan of Lalpora.

Locals said that concerned authorities have turned blind eye towards the matter and appealed the higher officials to look into the matter.

When contacted, assistant executive engineer Roads and Buildings (R&B) TralZahoor Ahmad told Greater Kashmir: “The project comes under PMGSY and R&B. We have already planned to develop different roads in villages. The macadamization process on these roads will begin very soon.”