Kashmir
Irfan Amin Malik
Tral,
UPDATED: July 16, 2019, 1:19 AM

Dilapidated roads in Tral give tough time to thousands of people

Govt has failed to provide good connectivity to villages, says residents
Irfan Amin Malik
Tral,
UPDATED: July 16, 2019, 1:19 AM

Numerous roads in south Kashmir’s Tral sub-division of Pulwama district are in dilapidated condition, causing immense problems to thousands of people.

Despite being the main links of different villages with main town, authorities have failed to undertake macadamization of these roads over past many years.

Trending News

Lok Sabha passes NIA amendment bill 2019

'Modi govt will never misuse NIA law'

KATHUA RAPE-N-MURDER | Trial begins at JJB Kathua, next hearing on July 29

HC reserves orders on plea against 2016 KAS exam

Lalpora to Nagpathri road project which was initiated by Pradhan Mantri Gram SadakYojana has turned into shambles. Another road from Panzoo to Shajen has also turned worst and is not fit for driving. The road towards local tourist place Panner dam is also dilapidated since many years. Other roads lying in shambles include Lurgam- Shaldraman road, Dhobiwan to Naher and Lariyar to Chursoo. As per official details these roads are falling under the supervision of PMGSY and R&B departments.

Importantly, vast areas with population in thousands depend on these roads as they have no other road to connect with sub-district headquarter.

The inhabitants of these villages are up in arms against government and local administration for failing to macadamize these vital roads.

Latest News

Make solid waste management people's movement: Div Com to officers

Broken footbridges at Sonamarg pose risk to visitors

Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad remembered on 47th death anniversary

70 lakh affected in floods in Bihar, northeast India; toll mounts to 44

Villagers said they are facing immense hardships owing to dilapidated condition of these roads which connects them with main town and rest of the valley.

“The patients, women and students are suffering badly due to this so called road as it remains filled with water at many places. During dry spell dust engulfs the whole village and during rains this road completely turns into a muddy drain. It becomes impossible for people to walk on it,” said a local, Mohammad Shameem of Lurgam.

Another elderly man Abdul Salam said that every day office goers, patients and students are the worst hit and they often reach their destinations late. “It takes us about half an hour to cross these four kilometres in a vehicle. Most of the transporters have stopped to drive on this road causing immense shortage of transport for this vast area,” he added.

Locals said the government’s tall claims of providing proper road connectivity to rural areas have proved a joke here as roads in the villages are in a bad shape and have developed large potholes.

“The road is in such bad condition that the transporters often refuse to ply their vehicles on this road, thereby adding to our miseries. We face immense hurdles to  take sick or pregnant woman to hospital,” said a villager, Mohammad Irfan of Lalpora.

Locals said that concerned authorities have turned blind eye towards the matter and appealed the higher officials to look into the matter.

When contacted, assistant executive engineer Roads and Buildings (R&B) TralZahoor Ahmad told Greater Kashmir: “The project comes under PMGSY and R&B. We have already planned to develop different roads in villages. The macadamization process on these roads will begin very soon.”

Related News