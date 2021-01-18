Dilawar Mir urges LG to address ration curtailment in Kashmir

Expressing concern over the shortage of ration and arbitrary curtailment in food supplies quota in Kashmir division, Apni Party senior leader Muhammad Dilawar Mir Monday urged Lt Governor ManojSinha to address the issue on priority.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that Mir said that Kashmir was witnessing an awful shortage of ration supplies and the Director Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Kashmir appeared to be in “deep slumber”.

“The closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway has created a chaotic situation in Kashmir division. There is a huge shortage of food grains and fuel supplies in the Valley. People are suffering immensely but the Director Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Kashmir appears to be sleeping, impervious to the grievances of the citizens,” Mir said in the statement.

He took note of the “arbitrary decisions” being introduced every now and then. “Making Aadhar card link mandatory for availing monthly ration is just another example of a hasty and arbitrary decision taken by the CAPD department. Such authoritative orders create only inconvenience for the people at large. The problems and concerns of the general masses need to be taken in confidence first before rolling out such edicts,” Mir said in the statement.

Raising the plight of fair price shop owners of Kashmir division, Mir said, “The fair price shop owners in Kashmir are asked to pay in advance for the rations they procure from the department while the same is given on account in Jammu division. I can’t understand these double standards. There is schematic delay in the issuance of licenses to the already sanctioned fair price shop owners.”