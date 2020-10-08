DIPR condoles Maqsood Hussain's demise

Joint Directorate of Information, Kashmir has expressed grief and sorrow over the sudden demise of former Assistant Information Officer Maqsood Hussain Reshi, who breathed his last on Wednesday.

In this connection, a condolence meeting was convened here under the chairmanship of Joint Director, Information Kashmir, Haris Ahmad Handoo wherein he lauded the role of the former Officer of the department.

The Joint Director in his address expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise and offered sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.