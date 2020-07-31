DIPR mourns Tassaduq's demise

The news of sudden demise of senior bureaucrat and Special Secretary, Social Welfare, Tassaduq Jeelani was received with shock and disbelief, much among his colleagues and subordinates.

At the Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) where Jeelani served as Director during 2014, officers and officials recalled his services and employee friendly attitude and helpful nature in dealing with the issues.

Chairing an emergency condolence meeting, Director Information, Syed Sehrish Asgar termed Jeelani as a highly capable officer who always took keen and personal interest in solving the issues and problems of his subordinates. “The services rendered by him would be remembered for long times to come,” she said.

Recalling his contribution during his stint at the DIPR as Director, the officers and subordinates recalled his dedicated role during the floods of 2014 when he proved his leadership traits and led the department from the front during the unparalleled natural disaster.

The employees also remembered his friendly, humane and humble attitude towards his subordinates and fellow colleagues in the discharge of official duties.

The meeting prayed for peace to the departed soul and conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Besides serving as Special Secretary, Social Welfare, Jeelani held several position in his tenure including Director, Rural Development Department, Kashmir; Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag; Director, Estates Department; Director, Tourism, Kashmir and Additional Commissioner, State Taxes Department besides other assignments.