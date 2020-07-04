DIPR office in shabby condition, employees suffer

Employees of Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Kashmir were facing hardships in smooth functioning due to the dilapidated condition of the office in a rented accommodation here.

“The building is in shabby condition. There is no proper space which an office like prestigious DIPR department deserves,” an employee said.

A newspaper owner said it was very difficult to go the division office many times a day for official work.

“It should be in the vicinity of the Press Enclave where most of the media houses are setup,” said the employee.

An Officer said the DIPR office should be established at some “secure place.”

We are vulnerable at the present office in Rambagh. We have been taking up this issue with higher up including Principal Secretary. We demand our office accommodation back in press building or in the vicinity of the Secretariat. Kashmir division office of DIPR was purposely setup near Press Enclave so that there is close liaison with newspapers,” the officer said.

The division office of the DIPR was earlier functional from press building in Lal Chowk, however it was moved from the place and the building was handed over to Election Commission.

Advisor to Lt Governor Farooq Ahmed Khan said, “I am aware of the issue. We are in process of finding suitable office accommodation for the DIPR,” he said.