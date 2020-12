The Cultural Unit of Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Thursday organised a cultural programme-cum-art competition on the ‘World Disability Day’ in collaboration with White Globe (Behavioral Educational Assessment and Training Centre) here.

SSP Security Nighat Aman, Deputy Mayor Parvez Qadri, Cultural Officer Kashmir Riyaz Fazili and Parents Co-Association President Ghulam Muhammad War were among others present at the event.