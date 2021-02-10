Dir FCS&CA reviews stock, supply position of food grains, essential commodities in Kashmir

The Director Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Bashir Ahmad Khan today convened a meeting here to review the overall stock, supply position of food grains and other essential commodities in the valley.

The Director on the occasion instructed all the Assistant Directors to ensure timely and hassle free distribution of food grains among the consumers.

It was informed in the meeting that extensive drives for collection/ seeding of Aadhar is being carried out in all the districts of Kashmir and the overall percentage of the division has improved.

The Director asked all the Assistant Directors to cross 95 percent mark in member seeding before 15th of February-2021. He also impressed upon the district officers to ensure transparent payment of funds through PFMS.

Meanwhile, strict directions were also passed to ensure that the rate lists issued by the department are displayed and strictly implemented/ followed. The officers were directed to ensure action under rules against the traders found involved in over-charging, black-marketing, profiteering including lodging of FIR and seizure of shops under Essential Commodities Act.

The officers were asked to ensure submission of all the desired information and K-Oil lists with Aadhaar Numbers in 10 days positively who have not yet submitted besides remittance under relevant heads.