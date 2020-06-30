Dir Horti farewells 4 retiring officers

Directorate of Horticulture Kashmir Ajaz Ahmad Bhat Tuesday gave a warm send off to its four officials who attained superannuation. As per an official handout issued here, a warm send off was given to purchase officer Zamrooda Akhtar, section officer Muneera Khanam, planning assistant Balbir Kopur and head assistant Jameela.

The director described the retiring employees as upright and hardworking who always performed their jobs diligently as these have shown dedication towards legitimate work remarkably. The staff and other officers wished them prosperity in post retirement life.