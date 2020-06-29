Dir Horti reviews dev works in Kupwara

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat Monday reviewed developmental activities including high density plantation, production of grafted walnut plants and other developmental activities in district Kupwara.

On the occasion, the Director stressed upon all officers for achieving the earmarked targets besides directing them to develop all public sector nurseries on modern lines.

He said the main focus of the department should be on the production of good quality of plant material and grafted walnut plants to meet the requirements of growers in the field.