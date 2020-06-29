Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Kupwara,
UPDATED: June 30, 2020, 1:51 AM

Dir Horti reviews dev works in Kupwara

GK News Network
Kupwara,
UPDATED: June 30, 2020, 1:51 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat Monday reviewed developmental activities including high density plantation, production of grafted walnut plants and other developmental activities in district Kupwara.

On the occasion, the Director stressed upon all officers for achieving the earmarked targets besides directing them to develop all public sector nurseries on modern lines.

