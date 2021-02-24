Dir Tourism holds webinar

Following the webinars with Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal Tour and Travel Fraternity, Director Tourism, Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo Wednesday interacted with the Telangana / Andhra Pradesh tour and Travel Fraternity through a Webinar organized by the J&K Tourism’s Hyderabad Office. Heads of major Travel Associations, Tour Operators & Travel Agents participated in the Webinar.

The Webinar panel comprised of Director Tourism, Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo, Deputy Director, Tourism Publicity IdeelSaleem, ATO Hyderabad Sajid and Ranga Reddy, President (AP & TS Chapter) Indian Association of Tour Operators ( IATO), PadhiSrinavas Senior Member and Treasurer Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Vijay Mohan Chairman ADTOI ( AP Chapter) Association of Domestic Tour Operators.

Meanwhile, Department of Tourism Kashmir in collaboration with Cultural Academy organised a cultural event for the group of tourists from South India who are currently holidaying in Kashmir.