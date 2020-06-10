Dir Tourism inaugurates Mountain Biking Association website

Director Tourism Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani Wednesday felicitated Ghulam Nabi Bhat for successfully completing training courses in Life Saving Techniques and Power Boat Handling which were organized by National Institute of Water Sports, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India at Goa.

Bhat, who works as power boat handler with the department, was recommended and sponsored along with others by the directorate for the courses so that the employees gain proper expertise in life saving techniques and power boat handling.

On the occasion, Director Tourism said having technically sound and licensed persons with the department for handling motor boats will go a long way in ensuring the safety of the passengers on-board. He also inaugurated the official website jkmba.org of the Jammu and Kashmir Mountain Biking Association (JKMBA) which provides comprehensive information about the mountain biking potential in J&K.

Tourist Officer Recreation, Mudasir Kichloo; JKMBA President, Rauf A Tramboo, JKMBA Secretary General, Riyaz Wani and Joint Secretaries, A R Bhat and Khalid Amin were also present on the occasion.