Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani has expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise of employee, Mohammad Amin Sofi, Resident of Zaldagar Srinagar, who was rendering duties in the Planning Section of the Directorate, TRC Srinagar.

While conveying his sympathies, Director Tourism prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and bestowing strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.