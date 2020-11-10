Director Agri chairs review meeting

Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi today chaired a meeting here to review the targets approved under various centrally sponsored schemes and also emphasized accomplishing the targets in a time bound manner.

Andrabi directed the employees to put-in all efforts and professional endeavour for making the agriculture sector glamorous, remunerative and profitable. He stressed for adoption of accountable and transparent mechanism during the course of implementation of various State and Central sponsored schemes. While interacting with the field functionaries, the Director instructed the officials for maintaining close contacts with the farmers and educating them about various technologies available in their areas of interest so that significant impact of the agriculture activities are harnessed. He also instructed for quantifying the impact in the agriculture sector.