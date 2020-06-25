Director Agriculture bats for organic farming for healthy life

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Altaf Aijaz Andrabi on Thursday stressed on consuming organic food and for promotion of organic farming for healthy life.

He expressed these views after inaugurating a day-long training programme on organic farming organized by Joint Directorate of Agriculture Extension Kashmir here at Agriculture Complex Lalmandi.

While reiterating the importance of organic farming, the Director said, “organic farming will be the future trend and this trend will be from Kashmir.”

He added that the demand for organically grown foods has increased during the last decade due to health benefits and food safety concerns.

He further said that organic farming protects the environment and has a greater socio economic impact on the nation.