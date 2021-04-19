Director DIPR reviews department's functioning

Director Information and Public Relation Rahul Pandey Monday chaired an officers meeting of Kashmir division and reviewed the functioning of the department.

The meeting discussed issues pertaining to the administration, advertisement, PR and the cultural activities started by the department.

Joint Director Information Kashmir, Haris Ahmad Handoo; Assistant Director, Public Relations and FPO Kashmir, Muhammad Aslam Khan; Assistant Direrctor (AV) Javed Ahmad Rather; Cultural Officer, Srinagar Riyaz Ahmad Fazli; Sachin Bali and Tawheed Ahmad were present in the meeting.

The Joint Director briefed the director about the action taken on the decisions taken in the previous meeting with regard to alternate government accommodation for divisional office, auction of condemned vehicles, holding of DPC, empanelment and de-empanelment of newspapers.

The Director issued several directions to make the functioning of the department more vibrant.