Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 11:13 PM

Director Health holds meet with bakers, confectioners

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 11:13 PM
Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services [File Photo]
Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services [File Photo]

Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather Monday held a meeting with Kashmir Bakers and All Kashmir Sweet Manufacturers Association in which they were asked to follow COVID-19 SOPs ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

A spokesperson of Directorate Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) said that the delegation met the director in the office of the DHSK in which they were told to follow SOPs ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr festivities across Kashmir.

Trending News
Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran

LG seeks Congress' suggestion on countering COVID-19

Representational Image

Ensure people in micro containment zones get essentials on Eid: NC

Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services [File Photo]

Director Health directs CMOs to recruit staff for COVID-19 management

Kashmir University. File Photo

KU extends last date for UG admissions till May 20

The spokesperson said that the director asked them to try to go for online mode of delivery and also asked that the bakers and confectioners should be tested for COVID-19.

“The director told the delegation that SOPs should be strictly followed. Lockdown measures which help in COVID-19 mitigation should be strictly implemented,” he said.

The director appreciated their concerns for the welfare of the general public and appreciated the role played for the mitigation of COVID-19.

Latest News
Representational Image. [File/ GK]

Virtual mode of hearing in courts extended till May 31

Representational Image

NC dismayed over delay in desilting process, repairs of irrigation canals

File Photo

Prof Mubashir is Head of KU's Pharmaceutical Sciences Department

Representational Photo

1 dies, 1 critically injured in Rajouri accident

The director was also apprised that the Kashmir Bakers and All Kashmir Sweet Manufacturers Association have created WhatsApp groups in which they direct their members to follow the SOPs strictly.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News