Director Health holds meet with bakers, confectioners

Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather Monday held a meeting with Kashmir Bakers and All Kashmir Sweet Manufacturers Association in which they were asked to follow COVID-19 SOPs ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

A spokesperson of Directorate Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) said that the delegation met the director in the office of the DHSK in which they were told to follow SOPs ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr festivities across Kashmir.

The spokesperson said that the director asked them to try to go for online mode of delivery and also asked that the bakers and confectioners should be tested for COVID-19.

“The director told the delegation that SOPs should be strictly followed. Lockdown measures which help in COVID-19 mitigation should be strictly implemented,” he said.

The director appreciated their concerns for the welfare of the general public and appreciated the role played for the mitigation of COVID-19.

The director was also apprised that the Kashmir Bakers and All Kashmir Sweet Manufacturers Association have created WhatsApp groups in which they direct their members to follow the SOPs strictly.