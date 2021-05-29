Director Health inaugurates training for health workers in Budgam

Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather along with officer on special duty (OSD) to Financial Commissioner H&ME department, Dr Shafaqat Khan Saturday visited Budgam and inaugurated a training programme for health workers for Covid-19 management.

A spokesperson of Directorate Health Services Kashmir in a statement issued here said that the training aimed at Covid containment had been started in the district.

Chairing the meeting convened after inauguration of the workshop, Dr Rather said that the aim of the programme was to adopt a multi-pronged approach designed by J&K administration as a single projected initiative to combat the possible third Covid-19 wave.

“We would seek cooperation and support from all Panchayati Raj Institutions who would involve committees on panchayat, block and village level, besides services of revenue officials including numberdars and chowkidars would also be garnered for effective mobilisation,” the director said.

He said that they were prepared and well equipped with logistics in facing any kind of challenge amid the third Covid wave apprehensions.

CMO Budgam Dr Tajamul Hussain gave a detailed presentation to the director about the facilities and management in the district in combating the virus spread.

ADC Budgam, Nuzhat Quereshi also addressed the workshop.