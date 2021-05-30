Director Health takes stock of Covid management in south Kashmir

Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather visited various hospitals of south Kashmir to get first-hand appraisal of Covid management and patient care.

A spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said that the director visited Trauma Hospital Bijbehara, Sub District Hospital Bijbehara and PHC Verinag.

Later, he took a detailed tour of SDH Dooru where he inspected all the sections of the hospital.

He also met people representing various religious and social organisations who raised various issues regarding infrastructure and demanded healthcare measures.

The spokesman said the director gave them a patient hearing and assured them that their genuine demands would be fulfilled in due course of time.

The director also visited Covid Care Centre at Chakiwagoona in Qazigund where he took first-hand account of the Covid management and patient care services.

Dr Rather also visited Covid testing centre at Lower Monda in Qazigund where he appreciated the role of healthcare staff for conducting 24×7 Covid testing.

The director later visited Trauma Hospital Qazigund where he also took stock of the Covid management.

During the visit, he interacted with health care workers in these hospitals. He took stock of all the arrangements pertaining to Covid-19 in terms of logistics and supplies for the betterment of patient care.