Director Health takes stock of situation in Bandipora hospitals

Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather Saturday visited Bandipora and took firsthand appraisal of infrastructure and COVID-19 management situation in the hospitals.

A spokesman of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said that the director visited District Hospital Bandipora and took stock of the COVID-19 situation.

“The director visited the district hospital Bandipora, which is a COVID-19 dedicated facility with a bed capacity of 100 patients,” the spokesman said.

He said that the director was informed that in the Bandipora hospital 30 COVID-19 patients were admitted at present.

The director took a detailed inspection of the hospital and visited all the sections including the recently-inaugurated 1000 Lpm oxygen plant.

The spokesman said that the director during the inspection interacted with the patients and healthcare staff on duty.

Chief Medical Officer Bandipora apprised the director about the healthcare facilities, oxygen supply, availability of beds and Covid Care Centres of Bandipora district.

The director appreciated the work done by the healthcare workers including doctors and paramedics at District Hospital Bandipora and other hospitals dealing with COVID-19 patients.

The spokesman said that the director met various delegations including civil society members who also appreciated the role of healthcare staff in Bandipora.

“They were fully satisfied with the healthcare facilities provided in the district. He also heard their queries of which the director assured in positivity,” he said.

Later, the officials accompanying the director also visited CHC Hajin along with the Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora and took firsthand account of the health facilities.