Director Horticulture Kashmir condoles demise of Navin Choudhary's father

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Aijaz Ahmed Bhat on Tuesday condoled the demise of the father of Principal Secretary Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Navin Kumar Choudhary who passed away yesterday.

Bhat has condoled the demise and expressed sympathy with Choudhary and his family, said an official.

Director Horticulture said the deceased was a noble soul.

“We pray for eternal peace to the departed soul,” he said in a statement.

Bhat also called a condolence meeting in this regard in which the participants prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.