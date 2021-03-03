Director Horticulture Kashmir visits Kupwara, Baramulla

To review various ongoing developmental schemes/projects in North Kashmir, Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today visited District Kupwara and Baramulla.

He was accompanied by Chairman DDC and members DDC beside Deputy Director Horticulture, Executive Engineer Horticulture (P&M) and other officers of the Department. In District Kupwara Director Horticulture inaugurated newly constructed Horticulture Development office building cum residential quarter at Sogam. The building was constructed at a cost of Rs 69.22 lakh under Capex. Later on Director Horticulture visited Hi Tech walnut nursery Chandigam and took stock of various civil works under construction. He expressed great displeasure on account of quality of civil works executed by Rural Engineering Wing. He directed Engineering wing of Rural Dev. Department to improve the quality of work and said no compromise should be made with quality of material being used in civil works.

Director Horticulture also visited Base station Chogul and instructions were given to improve the drainage. Further chief Horticulture officer Kupwara was directed to establish one hi tech green house and Bower system for quality production of Kiwi and grapes and also focus on establishment of mother orchard at the station.

Later on Director Horticulture reviewed the progress made by the Chief Horticulture officer Kupwara/Baramulla during the current financial year. Director emphasized that all Districts shall ensure 100% expenditure under all the developmental schemes which are being implemented by the Department.