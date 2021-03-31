Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Baramulla,
UPDATED: March 31, 2021, 11:47 PM

Director Horticulture reviews arrangements for launch of HD plantation programme

GK News Network
Baramulla,
UPDATED: March 31, 2021, 11:47 PM
Trending News

DC directs for speedy completion of works at DH Pulwama

Send off accorded to Principal Private Secretary to IGP Kashmir

Representational Image

Drive against violators of COVID-19 SOPs held at Budgam

Div Com bids adieu to Addl Com Bhat

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director Horticulture Kashmir today visited District Baramulla alongwith a team of officers to take stock of arrangements for the ensuing programme of launch of massive High Density (HD) plantation programme in collaboration with NAFED by Lt. Governor.

Instructions were given to Officers to make arrangements for plantation in consultation with Private Enterprises in each district on the day of event. He also discussed to install stalls on the venue of function where plant material, canned products, machinery and fresh apples be displayed. Later on Director visited various departmental nurseries in the district and took stock of all the developmental activities. He instructed the officers regarding the application of timely inputs to these nurseries for production of quality plant material. The director also inspected various zonal level offices and instructions were given to remain punctual in performing the Government duties.

Related News