UPDATED: March 10, 2021, 1:19 AM

Director Horticulture visits IGC Lassipora

UPDATED: March 10, 2021, 1:19 AM

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director Horticulture Kashmir today visited IGC Lassipora Pulwama to inspect various post-harvest units including CA Stores.

The Director took stock of the functioning of these units. During the interaction with the stakeholders, Director Horticulture advised the Unit holders to help the orchardists by way of providing excellent services and charging reasonable rates. Director Horticulture inspected various developmental works including pack houses, vermi compost units, tube/bore wells etc.

He also took a detailed review of high density plantation programme in the district. Progress of developmental works viz budded /grafted root stock was also reviewed and instructions were issued to grow the root stock as per SOP and develop the nurseries on modern lines. Emphasis was laid on propagation of quality planting material and introduction of new high yielding varieties of different cultivators.

