Director Horticulture visits Kishtwar

As part of Kissan Pakhwada celebrations, a team headed by Director Horticulture Jammu, Ram Sevak Sunday visited Paddar and Nagseni blocks of Kishtwar.

The director interacted with fruit growers at Karthai, panchayat Affani.

The farmers were briefed about the various schemes related to the development of horticulture sector in horticulture zones of Nagseni and Padder. They were told about the means through which they can double their income and avail benefits of various credit loan facilities like KCC.

The team educated the farmers about the potential of normal high density and ultra high density apple plantation schemes under the favourable temperate climatic conditions of the district Kishtwar vis a vis improvement in fruit production both in quality and quantity.

Later, the team visited Galhar where PRIs and other stakeholders discussed about their demands in horticulture sector.