Director ISM reviews functioning of AYUSH sector in Kashmir Division

Director, Indian Systems of Medicine (ISM) J&K, Dr Mohan Singh Monday conducted an extensive tour of all the districts of Kashmir Division for evaluating, reviewing and monitoring the implementation of the AYUSH schemes at Central and UT level.

He also chaired a meeting with all the District Officers, Medical Officers and other AYUSH officials of the districts and thoroughly deliberated on the implementation of schemes like National AYUSH Mission, NABARD, establishment of AYUSH Health & Wellness centres (HWCs), alongwith the physical & financial progress made under various heads (Plan/Non-Plan/, National AYUSH Mission), identification/transfer of land, besides assessment of work done for preventive measures and clinical management protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga for the management of COVID19 through AYUSH interventions.

The Director instructed the concerned to expedite the works on two 50-Bedded Integrated AYUSH Hospitals approved by the Ministry of AYUSH, Govt of India being established at Kupwara and Kulgam for which funds stand released to the executing agencies.

He informed that three more Integrated AYUSH Hospitals have been approved by the Ministry of AYUSH to be established at Bandipora, Anantnag and Samba.

He also directed the CHOs to identify the space for lab services (Diagnostics area) and Yoga centres in their respective AYUSH H&WCs or in the area of operation besides he informed that Yoga experts will shortly be deputed to all AYUSH H&WCs.

The Director advised all the District Officers to identify out of the existing ISM Dispensaries, 100 more AYUSH Health & Wellness centres which stand approved by Ministry of AYUSH for establishment during current financial year.

All District Officers informed that the process of establishing District AYUSH Societies in all the Districts of J&K is under progress.

The Director informed that more than 300 Kanals of land have been identified/transferred to the Department of ISM in J&K including District Bandipora, Kupwara, Kulgam and Ganderbal and added that this land will be utilized for construction of 50-bedded Integrated AYUSH Hospitals establishment of Medicinal Plant Nurseries as well as herbal gardens, construction of ISM dispensaries, establishment of District AYUSH offices and Stores etc.

He directed the District Officers to identify land in their respective districts so that 50 bedded Integrated AYUSH Hospitals are established in a phased manner in all the Districts.

On the role of ISM during COVID-19 pandemic, the Director informed that more than one million beneficiaries viz frontline workers, senior citizens and general public have been provided AYUSH Immunity boosting Medicines for preventive measures during COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with the Advisories issued by Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India besides AYUSH doctors have rendered duties in quarantine centres, COVID Hospitals and screening/contact tracing of COVID patients.

The Director on his visit to Govt Unani Medical College and Hospital, Ganderbal informed that the College is at the final stages of completion and added that the prerequisites for starting the 1st batch of BUMS Course here have already been completed and submitted to Ministry of AYUSH, GoI.