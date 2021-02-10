Director Law Enforcement J&K reviews functioning of LEA Kashmir

Director Law Enforcement J&K, Bal Krishan Chandan today chaired a meeting to review the functioning of Law Enforcement Agency (LEA) of Kashmir Division at Directorate of Agriculture Kashmir, here.

During the meeting Director took stock of various activities including market/ distribution/ stocking of different agricultural inputs viz pesticide/ fertilizers/ seeds etc. He directed all Enforcement Inspectors to inspect premises of each warehouse/distributor/retailer and draw the batch wise samples of fertilizers/ pesticides/seeds for analysis.

Chandan impressed upon Officers of the Enforcement Wing for strict compliance of the Insecticides Act 1968, Fertilizer Control Order 1985 and Seed Act 1968. He stressed that the samples drawn should be immediately sent to the quality control Laboratory for analysis, so that the quality inputs are distributed among the farming community.

He also instructed them to strictly follow the mechanism in adopting the road map issued by the Controller Insecticides J&K to control menace of the spurious inputs.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Agriculture Extension Mohammad Muzaffar Hurra, Deputy Director Law Enforcement Kashmir Mohammad Younis Chowdhary, Plant Protection Officer Kashmir, Assistant Director Law Enforcement Srinagar, District Law Enforcement Officer Anantnag/ Pulwama/ Baramulla and all Enforcement Inspectors of Kashmir Division.