Director NIT Srinagar hosts interactive session with new faculty members

Director National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar Prof Rakesh Sehgal Thursday welcomed newly recruited faculty members and urged them to work hard to achieve academic excellence, strengthening the teaching-learning bond.

According to a statement issued here, the daylong meeting with newly recruited faculty members from different departments was held at Director’s office at NIT along with proper COVID19 protocol in place.

On the occasion, Dr Sehgal formally welcomed new faculty members and made them aware of the working atmosphere, and targets of the institution to be achieved in the future course of time.

He said new faculty members are now part of NIT Srinagar’s vibrant team and advised them to go through with the vision, mission, milestones, and targets of the institution so that NIT Srinagar can achieve better ranks this time across India.

“You people have the expertise as educators, researchers, collaborators, mentors, and these things will further boost our research scholars and students on the campus,” he said.

Dr Sehgal also requested all of newly recruited faculty members that whatever research papers they write or patents they file and they should include the affiliation of NIT Srinagar.

He also motivated newly recruited faculty members to write research projects so that NIT Srinagar will external grants from outside sponsors and agencies.

Prof Sehgal also directed Heads of Departments (HOD’s) to assign the newly recruited faculty teaching load as per their specialization and other instructions.

HOD’s were further directed to make their sitting arrangements, provide the furniture. Laptops, tabs, and other essential items will be provided later once the budget of NIT would be sanctioned for this financial year.

Apart from this, Director NIT said the issue of medical certificates will be resolved soon and assured newly faculty members that all hurdles in getting certificates will be resolved on a priority basis.

Dr Sehgal said that they have already written a letter to Director Health Kashmir for providing medical board in the campus, so that faculty members can be certified medical fitness.

He also directed Medical Officer NIT to arrange any further tests required for the faculty members so that the medical board will provide them clearance certificates.

Regarding the accommodation to faculty members, Director NIT urged HOD’s to involve their local colleagues to help them in getting suitable accommodation outside campus, till the time arrangements, will be made inside the faculty hostels.

Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof, Kaiser Bukhari also welcomed new faculty members and stated that their expertise in various fields will boost research scholars and students on the campus.

He urged to work hard with zeal and commitment so that NIT Srinagar can achieve heights in higher education across the country.

The meeting was attended by HOD’s and newly recruited faculty members from various departments including the Department of Mechanical, Chemical, Civil, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Humanities, and Social Sciences and Mathematics.