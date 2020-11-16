Director SKIMS calls on LG Sinha

Director SKIMS, Prof AG Ahangar on Monday called on Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The LG held a detailed discussion with the Director and enquired about functioning of the institution and healthcare facilities being provided to the patients. He also sought update regarding management of COVID19 at the SKIMS.

On the occasion, Director SKIMS briefed the LG about the healthcare facilities and available infrastructure including necessary life saving equipment, besides measures undertaken to combat COVID at the SKIMS.