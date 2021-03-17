Director ULB approves Rs 40 lakh for developmental works in Sopore

Director Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Riyaz Ahmad Wednesday chaired his maiden meeting in north Kashmir’s Sopore town and approved Rs 40 lakh for the new development projects including 100 street lights for the town.

Ahmad chaired the high level meeting of the newly-elected councilors at Dak Bunglow in Sopore.

During the meeting, many issues regarding the development of town were discussed and the councilors presented demands of the town dwellers like public toilets, functioning of street lights, rehabilitation of street vendors and having proper dumping site in the town.

Ahmad assured them that all possible support would be extended to them for the betterment and development of the town.

He approved the action plan of Rs 40 lakh for the development of the town and said that 100 street lights would soon be made functional.

Councilors Masrat Kar and Irfan Ali said more developmental projects were on the cards in Sopore.

They said that water-logging had become a nuisance in the town for which five de-watering pumps had been approved.