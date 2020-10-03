DIS Srinagar establishes M S Dhoni Cricket Coaching Academy

In a first of its kind, the Doon International School (DIS) Srinagar has established a cricket academy in Kashmir.

According to statement, the cricket academy will be facilitated by international cricket star M S Dhoni.

Chairman DIS SHowkat Hussain Khan said the motive behind establishing the cricket academy was to hone the talent of the budding cricketers in the Valley.

“I have been a sportsperson in my young age and given my association with the sports, it was my dream to give something to budding sports lovers. So, I took up with the M S Dhoni’s cricket academy in Chennai to facilitate the budding cricketers in the Valley,” Khan said.

Chairman DIS Srinagar said the school management will establish the academy within the campus and develop over half a dozen cricket pitches for the young cricket lovers.

“I have huge space available for developing cricket pitches. Will develop at least five pitches in phase one and later the number may go to eight,” he said.

He said the first phase of the training session under the guidance of renowned experts of M S Dhoni’s cricket academy, will commence from April next year in the school premises.

“On successful completion of the first set of training; student-trainees will be sent for the second phase of specialized coaching to the M S Dhoni cricket academy at Chennai,” he said, adding that they will have coaches from M S Dhoni’s cricket academy to train the cricketers here.

“And once they are sent to Chennai academy, they can try their luck for IPL as well,” he said.

Showkat said the academy will train the budding cricketers of the Doon International School as well as students of other schools as well.

He said the school is also mulling to provide sports scholarships to promising young cricketers of Kashmir.