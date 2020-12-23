Disaster Risk Reduction | Media has most important role: Director Information

Webinar on ‘Media for Disaster Risk Reduction’ was jointly organised by National Institute of Disaster Management and Institution of Engineers (India) J&K State Centre, Srinagar on Wednesday in collaboration with J&K Information and Public Relations Department, Kashmir Editors Guild, Kashmir Press Club and J&K State Emergency Operation Centre, Srinagar.

The webinar was inaugurated by Director Information and Public Relations Department, Syed Sehrish Asgar,.

Speaking on the occasion she said media was the most effective link between the public and the administration and the Information department was the link between the government and the media.

She said that coordination mechanism with media needs to be further strengthened to ensure that media has timely access to disaster related data, otherwise it could lead to publishing of unverified and speculative reports.