Disempowering J&K's tribal population high on BJP's agenda: Kamal

Additional General Secretary of National Conference (NC) Sheikh Mustafa Kamal Monday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was working on its agenda of disempowering the Gujjars, Paharis and other communities of the border districts.

An NC statement issued here said that while addressing people at Darhal, Noushehra and ShadraSharief, Kamal said the step-motherly treatment being meted out to the border districts should not be seen in isolation.

He said that the indifferent attitude of BJP towards the developmental needs of Poonch and Rajouri was part of their agenda of disempowering Gujjars, Paharis, and other communities in the region.

“The self-anointed messiahs of Jammu who used to cry over the so-called development deficit and step-motherly treatment have let down the people of Jammu proper, not to talk about the areas of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua and other adjoining hilly areas,” the senior NC leader said.

He said that the people of Poonch and Rajouri districts in particular faced neglect on all fronts ever since BJP had its hands on power in Center and J&K.