Display fee structure on websites: DSEJ directs private schools

The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has directed the private schools to display the fee structure on the school websites.

The schools have been also directed the schools that the details of the tuition fee collected from the students should be displayed on the websites.

The DSEJ has issued an advisory with instruction to the schools that no fee except tuition fee should be charged from the students for the lockdown period.

The order in this regard was already issued by the government on May 14. The private schools have been asked that a separate order will be issued with regard to the directions for collection of the transport fee from the students.

“If any parent has already deposited any fee except tuition fee for the lockdown period, it shall be adjusted by the school in the fees payable for next months,” reads the advisory.

The DSEJ has issued the advisory amid the hue and cry against the private schools for “fleecing” parents by charging school fee for the lockdown period and amid the commencement of new academic session in school of Jammu.

The DSEJ has instructed the schools that no text book, other than prescribed by the Board with which they are affiliated, should be made mandatory for students.

“The list of subjects and text books prescribed by the Board to which they are affiliated should be notified by all schools on their respective websites,” the advisory reads.

The directorate has also barred the private schools from asking the parents to buy the text books from any particular bookshop under any circumstances.

“The list of authorized book dealers selling the books of different boards shall be made available on our departmental website shortly. The parents should be told to buy books from any of these stationery shops,” reads the advisory.

The private schools have also been asked to strictly follow the guidelines contained in government order number of April 16 for reducing weight of school bags.

The advisory issued by the DSEJ reads that there shall be no mandatory homework for any child of any class and the homework given to any child shall not be forced or made mandatory.

“Parents may be involved in decisions on these matters as well,” it reads.

As per the advisory, all the private schools shall convey phone numbers of one authorized representative who shall be added in telegram groups to be created by the directorate.

“Any grievance of parents shall be posted in the group for immediate response. If the clarification is not accepted by the directorate, formal legal procedure for the redressal of grievances shall be initiated separately,” the advisory reads.