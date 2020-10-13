Disposal of grievances being fast-tracked: Advisor Baseer Khan

As part of the weekly public hearing programme, several delegations and individuals met Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Tuesday at Grievance Cell, Church Lane, Sonwar Srinagar and apprised him about their issues, grievances and sought his intervention in redressal of the same.

About 100 delegations and individuals from across the Jammu and Kashmir region met the Advisor who projected the problems regarding civic amenities, education, road connectivity, development etc.

The Advisor said that the government has fast paced the disposal of grievances being projected by the people to ensure good governance and accountability, along with speedy implementation of welfare programmes and schemes. A delegation of Kashmir Dry Fruit and Herbs Association demanded establishment of dry fruit mandi in Srinagar. A delegation of Auqaf Committee Baramulla demanded intervention of the Advisor for resuming the work on the lift irrigation scheme in their locality.

Similarly a delegation of Rawatpora, Baghat e Barzulla complained of the lack of drainage system in their area and said that water gets accumulated in their area during downpour.