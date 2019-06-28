Disposal of grievances during Governor's Rule

Also Read | Auto Draft

Since the imposition of Governor’s Rule, during 20th June 2018 – 28 June 2019, the Grievance Cell including Governor’s Secretariat received 72281 complaints and grievances of which 71902 have been dealt with and forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal while as 379 complaints and grievances are under process.

Similarly, on the directions of Governor, all the four Advisors to the Governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations / deputations and individuals both at Srinagar and in Jammu as per the schedule and are regularly reviewing the disposal of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments.