Disproportionate assets case | ACB produces chargesheet against former JKPCC Xen

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Kashmir on Monday presented charge sheet in the court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Srinagar against former executive engineer (Xen) of Jammu and Kashmir Projects Corporation Construction (JKPCC) in accumulation of disproportionate assets case.

In a statement, ACB said that the bureau produced the charge-sheet in the court in case FIR No. 45/2007 U/S 5(1) (e) r/w 5(2) PC Act. Svt. 2006 P/S ACB against accused Parvaiz Ahmad Naqash S/o Ghulam Ahmad Naqash R/o Peerbagh Srinagar, the then executive engineer (Xen) JKPCC.

The investigating agency said that the case was registered against the accused with regard to accumulation of disproportionate assets beyond his known source of income on the basis of verification conducted by State Vigilance Organization (now ACB).

“Several movable and immovable properties have been acquired by Parvaiz Ahmad Naqas which include two palatial houses at Peerbagh, Hyderpora, two cars and several bank accounts having sums in lakhs were detected during the investigation of case,” the ACB said.

The ACB said that during the investigation the charges were proved against the accused, and, sanction under relevant law was obtained from the competent authority in favour of the accused for judicial determination for commission of offences.