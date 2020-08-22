Disproportionate assets case | ACB registers case against retired FCS&CA official

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against former Food, Civil Supplies and Public Distribution (FCS&CA) department official (now retired) in disproportionate assets case.

In a statement issued, the ACB officials said “The instant case under FIR No. 5/2020 under section 5(1)(e) r/w 5(2) of J&K P.C. Act Svt. 2006 was registered against one Mohammad Altaf Dalal, former assistant store keeper in FCS&CA for accumulation of disproportionate assets.”

“During verification it was found that the suspect during his service period has raised disproportionate assets which mainly include a concrete palatial house at Deva Colony Janglat Mandi Anantnag over a land of around 1. 7 kanals, a concrete structure at Moominabad Anantnag which is used as a godown over a land of two kanals 11 marlas, three kanals of land at Moominabad Anantnag over which 7000 sft plinth level construction for a proposed hospital exists, partnership in Lal Kothi Hotel in Pahalgam over a land of four kanals and other properties,” said ACB in the statement.

It further added that the searches were conducted in the properties at Anantnag and Pahalgam. During search incriminating material about bank accounts and business deals were seized.

The ACB said that the accused was also found in possession of vehicles Scropio, I-20, Tata Mobile, TATA ACE carriage etc.

“The investigation has been taken up and further details of bank accounts and other assets are being established,” the ACB said. The investigation of case is going on, it added.