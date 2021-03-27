Kashmir, Latest News, Srinagar
Srinagar,
March 27, 2021

Dist admin Srinagar announces voluntary COVID-19 testing of visitors at Tulip Garden

The testing will be done at the gate of the iconic garden to monitor the virus chain given the rush of tourists and locals alike since its inauguration.
File Photo: Mubashir Khan/GK
District administration Srinagar on Saturday set up a COVID-19 testing facility at Tulip Garden on the Dal banks, which was thrown open for public on Thursday, in a bid to contain the resurgence in infections lately.

The testing will be voluntary and will be done outside the iconic garden to monitor the virus chain given the rush of tourists and locals alike since its inauguration.

“Covid Testing Team at your service at Tulip Garden gate. Pl enjoy your trip. Follow Covid protocol. Best wishes. District Admin Srinagar,” Srinagar District Administration wrote on its Twitter handle adding the test will be voluntary.

