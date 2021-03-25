Dist Dev Council meets in Bandipora

The District Development Council (DDC) Bandipora on Thursday met under the chairmanship of Chairman DDC, Abdul Gani Bhat to take annual review of the three departments- Rural Development, Education and Jal Shakti Departments.

Chief Executive Officer DDC Council Afsar Ali Khan, Vice-Chairperson DDC Kounsar Shafeeq, ADC Bandipora Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad and other members of DDC Bandipora were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, officers gave a detailed presentation about the activities taken up by the departments during the current financial year and elaborated upon the physical and financial progress of the projects.

It was given out that the department has disbursed a payment of Rs 21.39 Cr under MGNREGA under various components and 94 percent assets have been geo-tagged in phase-II till date. Officers informed that 85.97 percent job cards have also been Aadhar seeded till date.

ACD Bandipora informed the District Development Council that 1136 incomplete works of last year have been completed this year while 271 new works have also been completed during the current financial year out of the total works of 1434 taken up this year. He informed that 100 percent funds have been released among 266 cases of PMAY out of the total 301 identified families.

On the occasion Chairman DDC stressed on cent percent seeding of job cards and asked to ensure all assets created by the department are geo tagged. He also directed to expedite the pace of work to complete the ongoing projects.

While reviewing the performance of the Education Department, the officers informed the Council that the department provided a scholarship of Rs 29.30 lac among ST students besides other scholarships.

The meeting reviewed the progress of all the ongoing works taking place in Schools across the district including a building at Mantrigam and Shahgund, KGB Dawar and HSS Aragam. Officers informed that construction of 100-bedded girls hostel is in the last stage and shall be completed soon.

During the meeting members raised several demands with regard to the improvement of the education sector in their respective areas. The CEO assured them that their suggestions and demands will be taken care of in due course of time and that the new plans for the upcoming financial year will be devised in consultation with them so that the demands are met.

The officers of Jal Shakti also presented a detailed presentation highlighting the major projects completed this year and the status of ongoing projects. Officers said the Water Supply at Patushay will be restored soon while Dardpora water supply has been completed.