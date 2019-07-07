District Administration Budgam clarifies

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

District Administration Budgam has refuted the contents of an online article “Mass marriage event got delayed in Kashmir after administration charged money for the social cause”.

“In this connection the District Administration has strongly refuted all the allegations and accusations levelled in the published article. The contents of the article are baseless and devoid of all reasons. An NGO Aash approached the DDC office Budgam just once, for providing space for taking measurement of dresses needed for marriage. The District Administration Budgam facilitated the NGO and extended it help at very first instance for providing space, seating arrangement, electricity, drinking water and other facilities at Town Hall Budgam,” an official statement said. “As verified from the report submitted by the Executive Officer Municipal Committee Budgam, nominal maintenance fee was asked for, as admissible under rules. However, the NGO Aash did not return further for organising this event,’ the statement.

“District Administration has always supported such voluntary agencies and NGO”s working for the social cause. In fact the District Administration appreciated contribution of NGO’s working in District Budgam at International Women and Business Conference recently held at New Delhi,” it added.